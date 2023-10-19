I’d like to go on date with Rema – Singer Tyla

South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, has revealed that she would like to go on a date with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Rema.

Asked, in a recent interview with Apple Music, which celebrity she would like to take to prom, the ‘Water’ crooner mentioned Rema.

She said, “Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic.

“After that situation I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing [we were dating]. But we are just friends.”

Recall that rumours got fueled of a relationship between Rema and American singer Justin Skye, after the ‘Calm Down’ crooner thrilled her to a birthday date in August.

There have also been speculations of Rema being romantically involved with Ayra Starr in the past.

Disproving the speculations, Ayra Starr described Rema as his ‘brother’.