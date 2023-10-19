I’d like to go on date with Rema – Singer Tyla

South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, has revealed that she would like to go on a date with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Rema.
Asked, in a recent interview with Apple Music, which celebrity she would like to take to prom, the ‘Water’ crooner mentioned Rema.
She said, “Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic.
“After that situation I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing [we were dating]. But we are just friends.”
Recall that rumours got fueled of a relationship between Rema and American singer Justin Skye, after the ‘Calm Down’ crooner thrilled her to a birthday date in August.
There have also been speculations of Rema being romantically involved with Ayra Starr in the past.
Disproving the speculations, Ayra Starr described Rema as his ‘brother’.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.