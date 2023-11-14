Wike vs Fubara: Ijaw group calls for peace in Rivers

…. urges support for Gov Fubara

By Anayo Okoli

A group, the Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, has called for peace in the political faceoff between Governor Siminalayi Fabura of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of the state.

This group urged Rivers residents and the people residents to support Governor Fabura to continue in his efforts at transforming the state.

In an open letter to the people of River State signed by its Chairperson, Hon. Gesiere Brisibe-Dorgu; President, Prof. Mondy Gold; Secretary General, Dr. Edward Agbai; and Head Legal Affairs and Vice-President, Barr Emmanuel Ezekiel-Hart; the group noted with displeasure the intermittent and usual political quarrels among past and currently leaders of the state. They said such an ugly trend had negatively affected the development of the Ijaw Nation.

“What is happening in Rivers State could best be described as a diversion of attention to continue the unabated looting of our nature-endowed natural resources carted away in billions of dollars. We are of the view that

Governor Sim Fubara should be allowed in peace to run the affairs of the State as the people’s governor with his mandates and powers provided under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as an elected and sworn-in Governor of Rivers State.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council is comprised of concerned citizens and stakeholders who profoundly care about Rivers State, the Niger Delta Region, and the well-being of our nation.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council after conducting thorough research into the recurring challenges faced by Rivers State whenever two of our sons assume significant political positions, one at the federal level and the other as the State Governor. Our findings reveal that this situation has often led to losses for both the Rivers State and the broader Ijaw Ethnic Nationality.

“Unfortunately, these ongoing tensions and discord in the Niger Delta, have been to great advantage of outsiders who benefit from the resources in our area.

“All these resources among many others are the resources of the Ijaw and the Niger Delta, yet none of them, including oil wells and its billions of dollars belong to any Rivers State man or woman. Our stakeholders should focus on those things that bring justice to the Niger Delta than pursue instability in the governance of Sim Fubara.

“It is a well-documented fact that the riverine areas of Rivers State have borne the brunt of ecological disasters, with devastating consequences for our environment and the livelihoods of our people. This suffering has been ongoing for far too long, and it is high time we addressed this issue.

The IDC said the leaders of the Ijaw Nation needed to unite to mobilise the necessary human and material resources needed for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“It is important for us to remember that when Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi assumed a federal ministerial position under President Buhari, we observed a recurring pattern of chaos and discord that ultimately benefited those who don’t want anything good for the state. They have historically taken advantage of political tensions within Rivers State to further their interests at the expense of our people and their development.

“The clash between Amaechi and Wike, both influential figures in our state, created a turbulent situation that has had detrimental consequences for our state and its residents. It is incumbent upon us to recognize the ongoing cycle of discord and the impact it has on the development and progress of Rivers State.

“Former Governor Wike has made efforts in advancing the development of Rivers State, particularly in the area of infrastructure, which was made possible, in part, by the political structure created during the tenure of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan. He has worked tirelessly to consolidate and enhance the progress made by President, Goodluck Jonathan in the development of roads and various infrastructure projects. These developments have not only improved the lives of our residents but have also contributed to the overall growth of Port Harcourt, the heart of our state, even though there may still be challenges, particularly in the water-side areas of Ijaw towns like Bonny.

“Today we are once again witnessing another sponsored chaos to prevent a Governor from the riverine Rivers State, after over 16 years in the political desert.”