What BBNaija show did for me – Boma

By Benjamin Njoku

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘ Shine ya Eye’ housemate, Boma Akpore has recounted his gains participating in the 2021 ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition of the reality TV show, saying “the show has not only opened doors for me, but also, it has made me a household name in Nigeria and beyond”.

Recall that the ex-housemate, who was into modelling and acting back in America before entering the BBNaija house was evicted from the show, after he came under fire with his fellow housemate, Tega, for allegedly having an amorous relationship.

Boma has since moved on, having admitted that he made a mistake while in the house. He was one of the celebrities that graced the just concluded AMAA award show, held fortnight ago in Lagos.

In chat with our reporter at the event, Boma admitted that the BBNaija platform has brought him fame as well as opened doors for him.

“Participating in BBNaija ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition gave me fame. You could be talented and people wouldn’t still know your worth. But BBNaija made me a household name in the entertainment industry. Th platform made it much easier for people to connect with me and know what I do for a living,” the ex-housemate enthused.

Boma who’s also, a model said he went straight into acting immediately after leaving BBNaija house, and since then, he hasn’t looked back.

“I’m more into acting now than ever. I have been busy jumping from one movie set to another. I just came out of a movie set with Bolanle Austin Peters. I was one of the lead characters in her movie titled ‘Wire wire.’ I was also on Funke Akindele’s movie that is coming out this December. I have about eight movies that will be released next year. Speaking further, Boma said he shuttles between Nigeria and the United States, adding “I still do modelling but I focus more on acting now.