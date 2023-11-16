We’re not interested in merger with PDP, others – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has urged Nigerians to disregard the news making the round that the party is working out a merger arrangement with any political party.

Mr Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary, Labour Party, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, earlier called on opposition parties to form a merger and save Nigeria from slipping into a one-party state.

According to Ifoh, it is purely a news item twisted and sensationalised by a section of the media to embarrass the party.

His words: “In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal that every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

“There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned,” he said.

Ifoh said that LP had just concluded the 2023 general election episode and a post-mortem was yet to be held.

He said that the way forward for the party had not been discussed.

“When we do, Nigerians will be properly informed,” he said.