‘We don’t understand why HIV stigma persists’ – Archbishop Onuoha queries

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha, the Anglican Archbishop of the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province and the President of the Christian Council of Nigeria, has addressed the significant issue of HIV stigma in the country, particularly among young people.

During a three-day leadership training on HIV self-stigma and life-building skills for vulnerable communities in Nigeria, organized in Abuja by the Christian Council of Nigeria, Archbishop Onuoha expressed deep concern for the high number of young individuals living with HIV and the detrimental impact of stigma on their lives.

Nigeria has one of the largest HIV epidemics in the world, with a reported 1.9 million adults and children living with HIV in 2021, according to UNAIDS.

Moreover, young people, especially young women, are most affected by HIV in the country.

The Christian Council of Nigeria in collaboration with the World Council of Churches, aims to respond to these challenges by implementing a training program aimed at preparing faith leaders and young people to prevent HIV and tackle HIV self-stigma.

The Council is committed to integrating young people into the planning of activities, including incorporating them into Advisory Committees.

The Archbishop questioned why stigmatization still persists despite the advancements in HIV treatment, which now allows people living with HIV who maintain an undetectable viral load through medication to no longer transmit the virus.

He emphasized that faith communities should serve as healing spaces for everyone, including those living with HIV.

“We do not understand why some people keep stigmatizing. Faith communities have to be a place of healing for all people living with HIV, especially for young people,” he said.

Dr. Onuoha called upon faith leaders to challenge HIV stigma, educate faith communities, and spread love and compassionate care.

He stressed the importance of extending compassionate love to the most vulnerable and creating safer communities for young people and all members of society.

Dr. Gracia Ross from the World Council of Churches in Switzerland, also spoke, urging the community to ask why young people are getting HIV and how they are being exposed.

She pointed out that with the information available today, there is no reason why stigmatization should continue.

Reverend Dr. Evans Onyemara, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Nigeria, emphasized the significant role of the church and religious leaders in addressing this issue.

He stated that the pulpit is a strong platform where religious leaders can educate their congregants and fight against stigma in society.

He also mentioned that the Council is planning to provide training to people from theological seminaries to better equip them to educate their congregations about HIV and stigma.

The leadership training seeks to create safer spaces for young people living with HIV and aims to equip faith leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively respond to the HIV epidemic and the associated stigma.