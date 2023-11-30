WAFCON Q: Kanu, Okoronkwo hit double as Super Falcons thrash Cape Verde 5-0

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Thursday thrashed Cape Verde 5-0 in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Two goals from Uchenna Kanu and Esther Okoronkwo joined with a first-half strike from Monday Gift completed the rout for the Super Falcons in the game played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

As early as the seventh minute, the Super Falcons took the lead with Uchenna Kanu finding the back of the net which in turn sent the fans at the stadium into a frenzy.

Gift Monday then capitalised on a goalmouth scramble in the 25th minute to double their lead.

On the stroke of halftime, Kanu got a brace with a sublime finish off a Toni Payne assist.

In the second half, Super Falcons stand-in coach, Justin Madugu made some changes bringing on Esther Onyenezide and Esther Okoronkwo for Peace Efih and Gift Monday, respectively.

Okoronkwo made an instant impact as she connected to a cross fromm Esther Ogbonna to increase Nigeria’s lead.

She didn’t end there as in the 77th minute, Okoronkwo sprung up to complete her brace, sealing a resounding 5-0 win for the nine-time African champions

The result means Super Falcons have one foot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.

