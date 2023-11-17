Vote of confidence on Akeredolu: Ondo PDP, APC, traded words

—- You’re dancing naked in market place- PDP

The opposition People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state and the ruling All Progressive Congress, have traded words over the vote of confidence passed in governor Rotimi Akeredolu, by the state House of Assembly.

Recall that the commissioners and other members of the state executive council, have passed a vote of confidence on the governor, describing him as courageous and their mentor.

But two of the commissioners, Razaq Obe of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and the Commerce and industry commissioner, Allen Sowore, have however, dissociated themselves from the position of the state EXCO members.

Reacting to the vote of confidence passed on the governor, the opposition People’s Democratic Party, in a statement issued and signed in Akure, by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, lambasted the lawmakers for ” dancing naked in the market square”

Peretei lamented that while the EXCO members were dancing naked in the market place ” the ship of the state is just floating on the high sea, no captain, no direction and about to hit a dangerous cliff any time soon.

According to him, ” While concerned opinion leaders in the state are still in the process of proffering solutions to the present political logjam, the State Executive Committee came up with a meaningless communique passing a vote of confidence on their boss whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than 65 days.

“As if to shred whatever was remaining of the Akeredolu administration, two State Commissioners ridiculed the purported communique as ‘senseless’ and of ‘no effect’.

“Last week, Babajide Akeredolu, the Governor’s heir apparent was seen in Oke-Ijebu area of Akure, inspecting government projects with the full compliment of the Governor’s convoy and security apparatus.

” Things have never been this bad in Ondo State. Who voted for Babajide as Governor, or his mother, Betty, both of whom have held the state by its jugular?

“Now that the State Executive Committee has decided to come and dance in the market place naked, it is clear the days of this government are numbered.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter,wishes to advise Akeredolu’s appointees to be honourable in the discharge of their responsibilities instead of making a mockery of themselves in the eyes of the people.

Reacting to the opposition party’s attack, the ruling party’s Director of Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro, described it as baseless and an uninformed criticism.

Otaloro, noted that “The resolution commended the governor for his commitment to good governance, integrity, and his exemplary leadership, which has consistently motivated and inspired the council members to fulfill their duties to the state.

“The State Executive Council went on to highlight Governor Akeredolu’s leadership qualities, including his compassion, vision, commitment to development, progress, and the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“This innocuous statement of appreciation was twisted by the PDP, who deemed it a meaningless communique that passed a vote of confidence on the Governor.

“It is important to note that the communique was supported by the majority of the cabinet members, with only two members abstaining from signing.

“The democratic principle of majority decision-making was upheld, allowing both the majority and minority views to be acknowledged.

“We are pleased that even the PDP acknowledged the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Mr Babajide Akeredolu, inspecting ongoing projects in the state capital, debunking their earlier claims that no projects were being executed.

“The inspection of government projects is a crucial aspect of ensuring diligent and timely delivery of contracts. It is commendable that the political leadership in the state is actively involved in monitoring these projects for the benefit of the people.

“As the ruling political party in Ondo State, we commend the State Executive Council for their uprightness, transparency, and openness in their resolution.

“We fully align with their thoughts on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, who deserves commendation for his dedication to bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

The party added that ” We validate the State Executive Council’s resolution and pass an overwhelming vote of confidence on Governor Akeredolu and his cabinet members on behalf of the good people of Ondo State. We appreciate their tireless efforts in working for the overall good and interest of the state.