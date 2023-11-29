Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry, have made their first appearance in public weeks since they were arrested over the death of musician, Mohbad.

A viral video captures the duo reuniting with Marley’s signee, Zinoleesky after their release from police custody.

Video: Naira Marley, Sam Larry make first public appearance since Mohbad’s death pic.twitter.com/bLMVGt83e2 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 29, 2023

This is coming days after a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State granted the Marlian Music boss and Sam Larry, bail in the sum of N20 million.

Naira Marley, Sam and two others were arraigned on October 6 and remanded over their alleged involvement in the death of former Marlian Music signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, on Monday, November 6, ordered the duo to submit their international passports as part of their bail conditions.

Olatunbosun also ordered them to make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Reactions have since trailed the video of Sam Larry and Naira Marley’s first public appearance with many disinterested in their release and optimistic that Mohbad will get justice.