Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry released from police custody

Music artiste Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Sam Larry, have both been released from detention by the Lagos State Police Command.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer for the state’s police, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released,” he said.

The duo were released after meeting their bail conditions.

The magistrate, on Monday, November 6, granted the duo bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible duties.

“As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” the court ruled.

Recall that Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and two others were arraigned on October 6 and remanded over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died at the age of 27 under unclear circumstances on Thursday, September 12.

A coroner’s inquest into his death has been launched by the Lagos State Government.

