Uzodimma, Diri, Melaye win polling units

Uzodimma

•LP candidate loses polling unit in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emmanuel Iheaka

AS voting ended in the off-cycle elections in the governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, results pouring in, yesterday, showed how the respective candidates performed in their respective polling units.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State won the polling unit in the Government House in Owerri.

Speaking shortly after he cast his vote at his polling unit (032), Omuma Community in Oru East Local Government Area of the state, Uzodinma commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Also, at the polling unit in front of Government House Chapel 2 Owerri Municipal, APC scored 35 votes, PDP had two votes and Labour Party had just one vote.

Similarly, the Director-General of the PDP in Imo State, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, won his polling unit for his party.

PDP polled 55 votes to defeat Uzodimma who got 31 votes, in the Okwaraji Hall Polling Unit in Umuopia/Umukegwu, Ideato North Local Government Area.

Governor Douye Diri, who is the candidate of the PDP in Bayelsa State, won his polling unit.

Diri’s Kalama-Oweiwari Polling Unit 4 Ward 6, Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, showed he scored 218, ADP 1, while APC scored 0.

Governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, Udengs Eradiri, failed to secure victory at his polling unit as he lost to Diri of the PDP.

The PDP candidate scored 130 votes while Eradiri polled eight votes in Unit 05, Ward 10, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

In the same polling unit, the candidate of APC, Mr Timipre Sylva got 45 votes.

Diri also emerged winner in the Yindimie Compound Square Polling Unit 013, Ward 10 in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He polled 137 votes, while Sylva got 55.

In Amadikurumor Compound Square, Polling Unit 014, Ward 10, PDP got 195 votes, APC 89.

Eradiri got only one vote in Unit 014 and no vote in 013.

Supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye were seen celebrating his victory after securing his polling unit with 210 votes. Melaye also won his ward.

Melaye subsequently called for the cancellation of the elections held in five Local Government Areas of Kogi.

On his verified X platform (formerly Twitter), he listed Okene, Okehi, Ajaokuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo as council areas where ‘scams are coordinated”.

He said: “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi Central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”