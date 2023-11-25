UNECA chief, NITDA boss, AfICTA Nigeria Coordinator become 2023 Africa ICT champions

Africa Information and Communication Technologies Alliance (AfICTA) has awarded the Chief of Section, Technology and Innovation, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA, Dr. Mactar Sack, Director General National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Abdulahi Inuwa and Mr Inye Kem Abonta, AfICTA Nigeria Coordinator as 2023 Africa ICT Champions.

The Nominating Committee, Chaired by Dr Jimson Olufuye, founder and 1st Chair of the Alliance announced this at the just concluded 11th Summit of the African Technology body.

“AfICTA extends its gratitude to outstanding individuals in the ICT sector, acknowledging their exceptional achievements across various categories in the AfICTA Awards Ceremony” Olufuye said.

The 2023 Africa ICT Personality Award, Olufuye informed was presented to Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, Director at Africa Data Centres, and Dr. Mohamed Hamed, Chief Technology Officer at Ceramica Platinum, who emerged as the 2023 Africa CIO Award winner.

The 2023 Innovation Award , according to him was bestowed upon Mr. Joshua Obed, Managing Director of Gugu Robotics in Nigeria.

“Additionally, the 2023 Africa Community Development Award was granted to Dr. Robinson Tombari Sibe, CEO of Digital Footprints in Nigeria, and Mrs. Nandipha Ntsaluba from the Department of Veterans in South Africa.

“Notably, Mr. Inye Kemabonta, CEO of Tech Law Development Service and AfICTA National Coordinator, was honored with the Africa ICT Champion Award for his exceptional leadership within the Alliance”

According to Olufuye, “These esteemed individuals have exhibited exceptional prowess and leadership within their respective spheres, contributing significantly to the advancement and development of the ICT landscape across Africa”

The theme of the AfICTA 11th Summit was “Transforming Africa’s Economy Through Digitalization for Sustainable Development”.

The summit witnessed several sessions geared towards fostering the digital agenda and the realization of the promise of the digital age for everyone in Africa.

Established in 2012, Africa Information & Communication Technologies Alliance (AfICTA) is a concerned private sector led alliance of ICT Associations, multi-national corporations, companies, organizations and individuals in the ICT sector in Africa. Its vision is to fulfil the promise of the digital age for everyone in Africa while its mission is to encourage multi-stakeholder dialogue fostering accelerated and ICT enabled development in Africa and the use of cutting-edge innovative technologies including mobile, computing and satellite technologies to achieve an Information society in Africa.