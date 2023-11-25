Tinubu resolves Ondo political crisis

Tinubu-Akeredolu

After about six hours of deliberations between President Bola Tinubu, Ondo state officials, the All Progressives Congress, APC, members and other stakeholders, the political logjam in Ondo was resolved.

The parties converged on Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on President Tinubu’s invitation yesterday.

Recall that the state assembly had served the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, an impeachment notice following alleged gross misconduct.

The deputy governor subsequently challenged his impeachment in court.

Also, the continued absence of Governor Akeredolu after his return from a medical vacation abroad has further heightened tensions in the state.

Supporters of Aiyedatiwa threatened to protest last week if the governor failed to resume. They demanded that in the alternative, Aiyedatiwa be declared acting governor.

Notable personalities including the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and traditional rulers, appealed to the President to intervene.

Things came to a head, yesterday when the state lawmakers loyal to the deputy governor were going to make him acting governor.

That was when Tinubu invited them to Abuja. Read more on that HERE .

Tinubu’s intervention

After the resolution yesterday, the Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa, pledged to carry all commissioners and officials along in handling the state’s affairs.

Also, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, resolved to halt all impeachment moves against Aiyedatiwa.

The Deputy Governor pledged to maintain the status quo and unite all the warring factions.

He said: “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.

“And I want to say that no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come. I’ve survived it and every other thing in his past.”

“It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family. With the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken.

“And everything that we do we will work together. The executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track.”

He pleaded with all members of the State Executive Council to cooperate with the governor and himself to “bring the dividend of democracy” to the people of Ondo State.

On his part, the Speaker of the House, Olamide, said: “Our resolution is that one, we shall embrace peace.

“Secondly, there would be no more dissolution of the cabinet and the Deputy Governor would maintain status quo as far as the House of Assembly leadership is concerned.

“We will maintain status quo as far as the party leadership in the state is concerned and maintain status quo as far as the leadership of the State House of Assembly is concerned. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu had ordered the police to withdraw from the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly in Akure.