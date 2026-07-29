Ondo govt accused of contempt over approval of monarch despite court injunction

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Palpable tension has gripped Supare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the state government’s approval of Prince Adewale Fatunsi Richard as the new Olusupare.

The Ondo State Executive Council ratified Fatunsi’s appointment at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, July 28.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, announced the decision to newsmen in Akure.

But the move has drawn strong condemnation from lawyers to another contender, with allegations of contempt of court.

Addressing neswen in Akure, the state capital, the solicitor to Prince Solomon Animasahun Adelakun, Barrister Tolu Babaleye, accused Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and two of his commissioners of violating a subsisting court injunction.

Babaleye said the government acted despite an interlocutory injunction restraining all parties from taking further steps pending the determination of a substantive suit over the stool.

According to him, the suit, marked HKA/32/2024, is before Justice B. F. Ajibade of the Ondo State High Court, Oka Division.

Prince Animasahun dragged Prince Adewale Fatunsi Richard, the governor, the Commissioners for Local Government and Justice, and 11 others to court after he was allegedly excluded from the selection process.

“The case has reached an advanced stage. Both parties have called witnesses and closed their cases. The matter is adjourned to September 23, 2026, for adoption of final written addresses,” Babaleye said.

He claimed the injunction barring the government from approving any appointment remains in force.

“Despite the existence of this subsisting court order, the Ondo State Government went ahead to ratify the appointment of Prince Adewale Fatunsi Richard,” he said.

Babaleye described the action as “a flagrant disobedience to a subsisting court order and a reckless affront to the sanctity of the Judiciary.”

He added that the state government was represented by counsel at the last sitting and was therefore aware the case was at its concluding stage.

Calls for Reversal, Threat of Contempt



The lawyer argued that the approval amounted to self-help and could render the court proceedings nugatory. He urged the government to respect separation of powers and allow the court to decide.

Babaleye called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to immediately put the approval on hold until judgment is delivered, which he said is expected before year-end.

He warned that recurring breaches of court orders in chieftaincy matters in the state were becoming “too loud and alarming” and could threaten peace and stability.

“If the government fails to reverse the approval, we will have no option but to initiate contempt proceedings against the governor and all officials involved in this illegality,” he said.

The dispute has heightened anxiety in Supare-Akoko as residents await the court’s decision.