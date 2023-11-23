Stop killing our youths in name of fighting cultism,  Awka people tell police

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- INDIGENES of Awka, Anambra State, have told the police in the state to stop killing their youths in the name of fighting cultism.

Some of the indigenes from Ezinaano, Umuokpu, Ezi Awka, Amikwo and Agulu-Awka that constitute the state capital, who said they were worried by what is happening to their youths, staged a peaceful protest around the city to demand the immediate removal of two officers attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), who they fingered as being responsible for the killings.

But the state Police command denied the allegation, saying the Police were not involved in any cult-related killings in Awka.

Parts of the state capital had, in recent time, witnessed cult-related killings and some of the victims were people who returned from abroad.

Spokesperson of Awka people, Chief Richard Onourah said they decided to embark on the protest to let the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetoku, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adeoye Aderemi and the general public know the atrocities being committed in Awka and its environs by the Police.

According to him, the people of Awka were concerned about the constant killings and other major criminal activities in the state capital.

Onuorah said: “We are asking the IGP and Police Service Commission (PSC) to please remove these police officers because, we, the elders and leaders of the 20 villages that form Awka capital, observe that most of the unholy activities in this town are being aided by the two officers. They are they ones masterminding the acts.

“They also destabilize our local security outfit, which was established to get rid of criminalities in the city.

“We are tired of burying our children. We want peace in our town, but we are helpless. Police authority should come to our rescue.”

Reacting to the allegation, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga insisted that the two officers mentioned cannot be involved in such acts, arguing that they were part of the security operatives that helped to return peace to Awka metropolis.

He, however, assured that CP Adeoye Aderemi would investigate the allegations and come out with a report.

“This allegations will not demoralize us in protecting lives and property in Anambra State,” Ikenga said.

According to him, the Police would continue to work in partnership with other sister agencies, including the state – sponsored Anambra Vigilante Service, community/religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the state.