Siasia slams Super Eagles

Siasia

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, is worried that the present Super Eagles players lack what it takes to be African Champions.

Siasia said this much in an interview on Sportsville. The ex-international, in his first official interview after the expiration of his FIFA ban, said ‘’though the current team comprises of quality players, playing as a unit remains the missing link.

“Like majority of Nigerians, I am worried about the Eagles’ lacklustre performances so far. Struggling against countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe is not a good signature of a team ready to win the Nations Cup and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“Let us not deceive ourselves, we cannot be the best in Africa with this disorganised team, our players must be made to understand what it means to wear the green and white jersey of the nation while the coach also needs to improve on the tactical approach.

“It will be too painful if, with the quality of players at our disposal, we don’t win the AFCON or fail to pick a World Cup ticket.

“I was in Uyo to watch the Lesotho match, what I saw were players running around without a game plan, this does not speak well of a team that has so much potential.”

The 1994 Nations Cup winner also has a word for the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We can do better by not owing the coaches, the NFF should do everything possible to ensure that issues of outstanding salaries are sorted out well before next year’s AFCON.

“We must avoid any distraction to make the team concentrate,” he explained.

On his possible return to handle the Eagles, the Bayelsa-born coach said he will be open to help.

“Nigeria is my country and I am ready to serve her to the best of my ability when the opportunity arises. Right now, I am set to attend a couple of coaching courses abroad in the coming weeks and when that is done, I will be available for any opportunity,’’ he added.