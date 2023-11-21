Security operatives arrest 30 suspected Yahoo boys in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE operatives of the Nnewi Vigilance Service in Anambra State have arrested 30 suspected Yahoo boys and kidnappers during a raid in the area.

The raid took place in two buildings at Obiofia, Nnewichi-Nnewi, which the operatives tagged “Operation Sweep”.

The vigilante operatives recently evolved a policy of keeping Nnewi free of kidnappers, armed robbery and cybercrime, as well as exploitation of young girls and other forms of crimes.

The raid also led to the arrest of some young girls allegedly being exploited by the hoodlums, while some charms, mobile phones and dozens of SIM cards were recovered from the suspects.

A commander of the group said the suspects had been handed over to the police for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

According to him, the facilities housing the suspects have also been sealed by the Vigilante Group for further investigation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said investigation on the matter had already commenced.

“The command has received the suspects and interrogation has commenced,” he said.