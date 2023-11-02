Saudi Arabia announces $13m in aid for Gaza

Saudi Arabia is making another $13 million available to aid civilians in Gaza, according to a statement made by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Thursday.

NAN reports that Saudi King Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman are donating the money themselves on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

KSRelief, founded in 2015, works with UN organisations and says it has recipients in almost 100 countries.

Since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas, the UN Emergency Relief Office (OCHA) has appealed for urgent financial aid amounting to 300 million dollars.

People of the Gaza Strip have been receiving humanitarian aid since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas militants after the October 7 attacks.

Vanguard reported earlier that over 7,000 foreign passport holders were waiting to leave the Strip through Rafah border in Egypt.

Vanguard News