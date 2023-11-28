Sahara Group unveils 2060 net zero plan to drive sustainability

LEADING energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group has stated its commitment to transform into a net zero business entity by 2060 as it continues to align operations to facilitate greener and cleaner energy solutions.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, disclosed this during the presentation of Sahara Group’s 2022 sustainability report, titled, “Energising Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development.”

“We have initiated the development of our Energy Transition Plan, which outlines a comprehensive framework of short- to long-term energy transition actions, accompanied by our resolute commitment to reducing our operational carbon footprint,” Gray said, adding that it was Sahara Group’s aspiration to transition into a net zero business entity before or by the year 2060.

“To this end, we aim to launch projects that will provide evidence-based insights regarding how to mitigate, reduce and eliminate our operating emissions, setting ambitious yet achievable targets for operational efficiency.

As a global energy firm that plays a distinctive role in powering economic growth, we recognise the inherent responsibility we bear in contributing to the realisation of an equitable energy transition strategy,” she said.

Gray said the plan would cover Sahara Group’s operations in upstream, midstream, downstream, power, and infrastructure sectors in over 42 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.