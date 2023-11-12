Safety concerns: Lagos shuts jetty indefinitely

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State goverment has suspended ferry operations at the Ipakodo, Ikorodu Terminal over safety concerns.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, disclosed this at the weekend.

Emmanuel said the measure became necessary to prevent avoidable disaster that could lead to boat mishaps following large number of water hyacinth along the jetty.

“Due to the influx of water hyacinth obstructing smooth navigation of ferries along the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal, we hereby notify the general public that the ferry operations at the Ikorodu Terminal are temporarily suspended until further notice,” he stated.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this temporary closure.

“Passengers and Operstors are advised not to attempt access or utilize the waterways through the Ikorodu Terminal during this period for their safety.

“LASWA will immediately be working with EQUUS to continue to look into how to get rid of the water hyacinth along the Ikorodu Terminal.

“We have recently opened the Ibeshe Terminal and also just co-operated with the Nigerian Navy and Association of Boat Operators Ikorodu Division to temporarily utilize the Majidun Jetty.

“The Ibeshe Terminal and Majidun Jetty are open for use as alternatives during this period.

“We also intend to open another Jetty shortly in the Ikorodu axis before the end of the Year.

“Once more Thank you for your understanding and co-operation as we continue to work together to build a safe, clean and prosperous inland waterways.”