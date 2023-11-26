Randy Orton returns in WWE Survivor Series 2023

The American professional wrestler, Randy Orton returned to WWE in a heated men’s Survivor Series 2023 tagged WarGames match as the Team Cody Rhodes prevailed.

Forbes disclosed that after the main event, Orton’s wrestling colleague, CM Punk also returned to WWE to a massive pop.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 (WarGames) advertised a men’s WarGames match, with the return of Randy Orton, a women’s WarGames match two titles on the line.

WWE held its final main roster pay-per-view of 2023 on Saturday with one of its most iconic events with a twist, Survivor Series: WarGames.

Five matches took place inside Allstate Arena − the home of WrestleMania 22 − just outside of Chicago on Saturday night, highlighted by the men’s and women’s WarGames matches.

The matches were full of excitement, with the men’s and women’s WarGames matches living up to the billing.

The WWE Universe witnessed the return of Randy Orton after being out with an injury for 18 months.

Meanwhile, it should be added that the comebacks did not end there, as after the event ended, one of the biggest returns in recent memory happened, and it is sure to send shockwaves heading into 2024.

Also, it said, “GUNTHER defends his historic Intercontinental Championship reign against The Miz while fellow final boss Rhea Ripley defends her WWE Women’s World Championship against Zoey Stark.”

Survivor Series WarGames from Chicago was overshadowed by rampant rumours of a CM Punk return, though various outlets have denied that there is any smoke to this fire.