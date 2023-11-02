Rail system: Mile 2-Okokomaiko Blue Line 2nd phase awarded, ready in 2026 – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

.vows administration won’t rest on oars to decongest Lagos traffic

.flags-off Yaba Overpass Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the contract for the construction of the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to the Okokomaiko area of the state, expected to be completed in the year 2026.

Sanwo-Olu, however, assured residents that his administration would continue to provide basic Infrastructure to decongest the chaotic traffic gridlock in the state for the economic prosperity of all.

The governor, made the remarks on Thursday, at the official commissioning of Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba, supervised by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA,

The overpass bridge aimed at improving traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba axis into other parts of the state.

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, prominent citizens, Lagos State Executive Council members, All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, politicians, guests, traders, transport union members, among others, attended the event in large number, amid tight security.

The T-shaped overpass bridge takes traffic from Murtala Muhammed Way into Ojuelegba Road and vice versa over the rail tracks.

Traffic into Ojuelegba Road from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail level crossing and this often led to huge delays for train operations apart from the high potential for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.

“Today is another great day in Lagos; a day we are witnessing another leap in the fulfilment of our promise under the Traffic management and Transportation pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda.

“About three years ago, we commenced the construction of four bridges across rail lines between Oyingbo and Ikeja. The bridges, located at Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo, are designed to ensure the safety of our people.

“Over the years, we have recorded avoidable fatal accidents on railway crossings, most of the time due to human errors.

“Today’s ceremony is therefore significant because with this Overpass Bridge and others at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo which will be formally commissioned before the end of the year, there will be no more occurrence of train-vehicular accidents at these locations.

“Without any iota of doubt, we have remained focused on our commitment to developing sustainable solutions to the transportation challenges along the major transit spines to give relief to our teeming population by reducing congestion, improving travel time as well as the cost of commuting.

“Some of the major transit spines are already receiving attention. These include Ikorodu Road, Oshodi-Lagos Abeokuta Motor/Expressway to the border between Lagos and Ogun state at Ota, Lekki Epe Expressway, Berger to CMS and Lagos Badagry Expressway.

“The Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) speaks to transit projects for each of these spines with 25 strategic master plan decisions that are organized under increasing transport choices for all users, introducing an integrated transport system, reducing urban transportation-induced emissions, among others.”

Sanwo-Olu recalled that the state on September 4, commenced passenger operation on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2 with just 12 trips daily, doing 52 trips which would be increased further to over 70 trips by the end of the year.

Awards 2nd phase of Mile 2- Okokomaiko Blue Line

He continued, “I have also signed the contract for the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in three years.

“I have given assurance that our LRMT Red Line will commence testing by early next quarter. The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one of the components of the LRMT Red Line.

“We are looking at other rail lines for implementation. These are the Green Line, a 68-kilometre rail route from Marina to Lekki Free Zone and the Purple Line, 60 kilometres in length from Redemption Camp to Ojo.

“We are convinced that these two lines will improve the travel experience of our people, reduce congestion, reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions, and improve their lifestyles.”

While charging residents to take ownership of the project to prevent vandalism, Sanwo-Olu stated, “Our transport projects have been implemented at huge cost. We should not feel unconcerned when societal enemies are bent on destroying our commonwealth. We should be concerned because great societies are built and C

“I therefore ask you all to protect this bridge from vandals and other societal enemies. For the avoidance of doubt, let me reiterate that this bridge is not a marketplace; the steps, ramps, and sidewalks are not for displaying wares. Our law enforcement agencies have been given strict instructions to ensure zero tolerance for any misuse of this facility.”

Warns traders, and Danfo drivers against illegal acts

According to him, “I also want to use this opportunity to serve the last notice to all those who are engaged in illegal trading on the railway tracks. For your safety and the safety of others, pack your wares and display items and leave the tracks immediately. Equally,

“I want to appeal to our informal bus operators that the era of lining their buses on the roadway is over. Please ensure that buses are parked within the space provided for your operations.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, commended the state legislature, led by Obasa, for their worthy support, the Managing Director of LAMATA and her team for actualizing the state government’s plans for a modern, efficient, accessible and integrated transportation system.

In his address, Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, maintained that the government was working at making sure that a greater number of residents drop their vehicles and use public transport for their daily commute.

According to Osiyemi, “The government’s stated vision for a regulated public transportation system for Lagos is summarized in the THEMES+ development agenda of this administration led by our tireless leader and Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“The traffic management and transportation agenda is anchored on a sustainable intermodal integrated system.

“This pillar of the agenda envisions road repairs and maintenance for smooth commute, road expansion, completion of the LRMT Blue and Red rail lines, expansion of water transportation and robust traffic management.”

“I congratulate Mr Governor for the wonderful delivery of another transport infrastructure that will change the face of commuting and traffic management in this vicinity.

“As Mr. Governor has promised, the Red Line will come on stream very soon. Surely and surely a Greater Lagos is rising.”

Speaking on the completion of the overpass bridge, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo said the overpass bridge will eliminate incessant accidents at level crossings as well as facilitate unhindered movement for the Red Line trains whose frequency will be very high.

“We have completed the four bridges that we designed for the Red Line. The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one. The others are at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo. The Federal Ministry of Transport has given assurance to start the four they are expected to construct very soon,” she explained.

Project background

The Yaba Overpass bridge, a T-bridge design, is one of the five bridges the Lagos State Government was apportioned for construction to separate vehicular and train traffic. There are 10 rail-level crossings over which bridges must be built.

These are at Jonathan Coker – Fagba, Pen Cinema, Asade, Ikeja, PWD/Ikeja GRA, Ilupeju Bypass, Mushin, Fadeyi, Yaba and Oyigbo. The Lagos State has Pen Cinema, Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo. All five bridges ceded to the Lagos State Government have been built. The Federal Government has completed the Asade Overpass, while four others are outstanding.

The Yaba Overpass Bridge just like others were designed with the following considerations: Efficiency: This is adopted to maximize the efficiency of the Red Line and NRC train schedules by minimizing delays associated with level crossings.

Safety: Separating vehicular/Pedestrian traffic from rail tracks significantly reduces the risk of accidents and collisions between trains and vehicles.

Traffic flow: this enables a continuous flow of road traffic without interruptions caused by passing trains, reducing congestion, and improving transportation efficiency in the Lagos Metropolis.

Grade Separation: eliminating at-grade crossings at all level crossings to enhance the overall safety of both road and rail users.

Clearance and Height Requirements: A 7.7 meter was adopted as minimum headroom above the rail tracks to accommodate potential future modifications.