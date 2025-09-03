Sanwo-Olu marks Blue Line 2nd anniversary with 50% fare slash

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 50 per cent fare reduction on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line for Thursday, September 4, 2025, in celebration of the system’s second anniversary.

The directive, announced on Wednesday by Kolawole Ojelabi, Head Consultant, Corporate Communication at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), is aimed at encouraging more residents to experience the state’s flagship rail service.

Since its launch in 2023, the Blue Line has recorded over five million passenger trips without a single accident, with trains now running every ten minutes and completing more than 90 trips daily.

Reflecting on the milestone, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to Lagos residents for their support, describing the Blue Line as “a project that belongs to all of us.”

“In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier. These achievements show that when we work with dedication and purpose, we can build systems that truly serve the people,” the Governor said.

He encouraged those who have not yet used the service to take advantage of the anniversary discount, adding that the project is a testament to Lagos’ progress and commitment to modern infrastructure.