Qnet@25, adds tech touch to Direct selling marketplace

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Direct selling marketplace, QNET has risen stoutly to claim that its entry into the market 25 years ago has revolutionised the sector.

The marketing platform which marked the milestone with fanfare at this year’s

V-Connect conference in Penang, malaysia said its entry brought tech innovation into the direct selling ecosystem

Every year, QNET brings together critical stateholders, from partners to other business leaders from different sectors of the world economy.

Participants will be exposed to marketing experts, global entrepreneurs and other stakeholders for networking purposes.

Nigerian participants, including a select media professionals who attended this year’s event, said it was electrifying.

At a webinar organised to share experience of the event, three media professionals, Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi from TV Continental (TVC), Funmilola Gboteku, from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and N’ankwat Dariem, from the Voice Of Nigeria (VON), admitted that QNET has greatly advanced the frontiers of direct selling, yet remained a very humble business empire

According to Dan-Ikpoyi, “VCON was an electrifying experience for me. From the venue, I witnessed the energy of over 12 thousand participants, and how they all trooped out to learn from the QNET founder, Vijay Eswaran.

“Eswaran worked in like a sun-god, yet showed so much humility to every participant, and acknowledge the contributions people have made in the QNET brand. Such humility is one leadership quality business leaders should learn from. Then, hearing QNET’s story and how they have run for 25 years, I deduced the resilience and impact that they have embodied. To run a business for such length shows how they have excelled in handling challenges and continued to impact in people lives. I like that QNET takes multifaceted approach to training their marketers on ethical direct selling approach” she added.

For N’ankwat, the products displayed at the exhibition stands, made all the difference. “The Chi-Pendant is one technology that impressed me most. As a journalist, the pendant helps me relax better and stress free. I was also amazed at what I saw at the Quest International University in Malaysia. It is topnotch research based on innovative concept. The in-depth discussions and firsthand experiences, I got speaking with the QIU students, plus QNET customers and other stakeholders that converged at VCON debunked the misconception that direct selling is get-rich-quick scheme,” she pointed out.

On her own part, Funmilola Gboteku, explained that VCON was an enlightening, and networking session that allowed her connect with fellow journalists and QNET’s community. “I was excited to attend such an event. I have never seen such a huge crowd converged at an event. VCON was an opportunity for customers to have deeper understanding of the company. I also gained eye-opening insights into several QNET products that were on display.

“Some of the products that impressed me the most are the Chi-Pendant, worn to protect one from electromagnetic fields, and other pollutants that pose real threats to health, and the Homepure Nova water filtration system, improves the antioxidant benefits in one’s drinking water.”

QNET Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Manager, Biram Fall, explained that “In April 2022, our official entry into Nigeria was marked by a significant partnership with Transblue Limited, a local customer service compliance and logistics company. Serving as our legal representative, Transblue aims to address logistical challenges in Nigeria’s market. This partnership has been instrumental in connecting Nigerians to QNET’s global network and empowering the youths.”

Fall, decried the misconception around direct selling industry in Nigeria, which has led to some negative media publications about the QNET brand.