V-Malaysia: QNET deepens awareness on ethical entrepreneurship through media dialogue

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s direct selling and lifestyle company, QNET, has reaffirmed its commitment to ethical entrepreneurship and media collaboration.

This was through its latest engagement, the “Beyond VCON: Media Insights from VCON 2025” webinar, held via Zoom on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The virtual event brought together journalists, media executives, and business editors who participated in QNET’s September 2025 V-Convention, VCON, in Penang, Malaysia — a global gathering that attracted over 10,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators from more than 50 countries.

The interactive session served as a platform for Nigerian journalists to share their firsthand experiences from the convention, discuss lessons on ethical business practices, and explore the future of direct selling in Nigeria’s evolving digital economy.

Opening the session, QNET’s Country Manager for Nigeria, Mr. Ayokunmi Solesi, described the convention as “a celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, and purpose,” adding that QNET’s work in Nigeria is built on three key pillars, empowerment, community, and innovation.

Solesi said: “QNET isn’t just about selling products; it’s about building responsibly, sharing success stories selflessly, and ensuring we lift others as we grow. That’s what true entrepreneurship means, creating opportunities, adding value, and helping others rise.”

He also highlighted the company’s upcoming product innovations which enhance natural wellness, improve balance and energy without addiction.

He further noted that QNET’s Gold Stevie Award for Consumer Protection underscores its commitment to transparency and ethical practices in Nigeria and beyond.

During the panel discussion, Deputy Business Editor and ICT Editor at The Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Adeyemi Adepetu, praised the immersive experience of the Malaysian convention.

Adepetu said: “From the airport reception to the global networking sessions, it was a top-notch experience. QNET’s hospitality and commitment to empowering communities were evident everywhere.”

He also commended QNET’s ongoing partnership with Nigerian regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC, in combating misinformation and fraudulent activities in the direct selling sector.

Also sharing her perspective, Juliet Umeh, Assistant High-Tech Editor at Vanguard Newspaper, described the Penang convention as “an unforgettable journey of purpose and possibility.”

She said: “It wasn’t just about covering a business event, it was an experience that celebrated community, innovation, and resilience. I saw firsthand how QNET’s philosophy of ‘Raise Yourself to Help Mankind, RYTHM’ translates into action through its empowerment and wellness initiatives.”

She lauded QNET’s commitment to human empowerment and wellness innovation through its health-oriented product range, including Amezcua Chi Pendant 4, Amezcua Bio Disc 3, Q Alive, E-Guard among others which help consumers mitigate the effects of electromagnetic radiation and promote balance in daily living.

Another panellist, Sulaiman Aledeh emphasized the human-centered nature of QNET’s business model: “At V-CON, I saw that QNET is not just a company, it’s a movement to elevate lives. Every product and story connects to helping people live better,” he remarked.

The webinar closed with a call for continued media collaboration to deepen public understanding of the direct selling industry and dispel long-held misconceptions.

QNET’s operations in Nigeria, managed through Newmark, began in 2022 and have since expanded through empowerment initiatives such as FinGreen, which promotes financial literacy, and partnerships with orphanages like Little Saints Orphanage and Babe Salaam.

Participants agreed that events like the Beyond VCON webinar are vital for strengthening transparency, building public trust, and promoting responsible entrepreneurship across Africa’s fast-growing direct selling ecosystem.