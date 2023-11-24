Police arrest, release Chef Dammy on bail

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, on Thursday following a petition filed by her pastor, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah.

Chef Dammy was arrested and interrogated by operatives of the Police AIG Zone 17 in Akure.

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson for Zone 17, DSP Adeoye Hakeem, explained that the police received a petition against Chef Dammy and she was invited by the police.

Also, the Zone in a statement on ‘X’ said: “A complaint was received by the office of AIG Zone 17 via a written petition against chef Dammy.

“She was then invited for interrogation which she honoured today as she came with a female staff from the office of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ekiti State. Dammy was later released to her as the investigation will continue.

“We assure you all that justice will be served without prejudice.”

DSP Hakeem disclosed that Dammy honoured the police invitation and was consequently granted administrative bail after providing a surety.

Chef Dammy and her pastor, popularly known as Billionaire Dollar Prophet came into the limelight when the former started her cook-a-thon ‘test run’ on 11 June and continued until 15 June, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

The 24-year-old said it was motivated by her pastor, as many Nigerians held that her motive was to beat Hilda’s feat, confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

However, she said it was a test run as the 120-hour cook-a-thon was to push her abilities rather than aiming to break any record.

The fallout between the chef and the cleric ensued when the young woman cried out that Billionaire Pastor should be held responsible if any harm befalls her, a statement the cleric found outrageous, which might made him seek her arrest.