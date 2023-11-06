Peter Obi to address world press conference today

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February elections, Peter Obi, will host an international press conference today, November 6.

National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh made this known in a statement issued on Monday

The statement read, “His Excellency Peter Obi will address a World Press Conference scheduled for 2 pm today at Campaign Headquarters.”

The media engagement will be Obi’s first following the Supreme Court judgement where he and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP lost.