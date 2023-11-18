Over 60 terrorists killed in renewed clash between Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters in Borno

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Over 60 fighters of the Boko Haram terrorist group, and terrorists of Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, involved in a supremacy battle, have been reportedly killed in a fresh infighting in Borno State.

A counter-insurgency expert with vast knowledge of the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama who confirmed this on Saturday stated that heavy fight broke out between the two groups at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA at about 1400hours (2pm), with the Commanders of the warring groups killed

Writing on his X social media platform, he said there were many casualties on both sides and that the number of the dead could be more than 60 as the infighting continued.

He disclosed that the attack was in retaliation of the massive killing of ISWAP fighters by the Buduma faction on Boko Haram which had seized most of their hideouts

“Reports indicated that a heavy fight broke out between the two groups at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA at about 1400hours” he said.

“Scores of fighters from the Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihd, Boko Haram, and the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, including their commanders were killed during an infighting in the North East of Borno State”.

“Intelligence sources disclosed that 6 boats belonging to the Bakura Buduma faction and four JAS elements boats, all full with fighters were destroyed.

“The sources said the casualties on both sides could be more than 60 as the infighting continued.”