Home » Politics » OFF-SEASON ELECTION » Off-season elections: INEC commences upload of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polling unit results to IReV 
OFF-SEASON ELECTION

November 11, 2023

Off-season elections: INEC commences upload of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polling unit results to IReV 

Off-season elections: INEC commences upload of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polling unit results to IReV 

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has commenced uploading of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa states polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing (ReV) portal.

As of 5 p.m. when this report was filed, Vanguard gathered that 51.8% of the election results in Bayelsa had been uploaded on the IREV portal.

Similarly, the electoral body has uploaded 36.83% of the results in Kogi and 48.21% of the results in Imo State.

The remaining results are expected to be uploaded in the coming hours as INEC continues to collate and verify the data.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.