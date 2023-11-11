Kogi: INEC begins investigation of forged results sheet

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Saturday said its top officials had launched an investigation into allegations that result sheets were forged in some polling units in Kogi state.

INEC disclosed this on its X handle minutes after pictures of the forged sheets emerged.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

“The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly”, the commission stated.