Off-season election: Bayelsa indigenes travel to villages ahead of poll

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE various motor parks and marine jetties in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, recorded a large turnout of passengers traveling to their villages ahead of the Saturday governorship election.

Road transporters and marine transport operators are making brisk business conveying Bayelsans to their respective upland and riverine communities on Friday.

A bus driver who simply identified himself as Collins Ovie told our reporter that the influx of commuters at the popular Tombia Park motor reminds him of the rush associated with festive seasons when most residents troop back to their villages to identify with their loved ones.

He said, “But this time the movement is for election purposes. As of 12 noon, I had conveyed passengers twice to Ekeremor in the Bayelsa West senatorial district. The same with brother plying the Yenagoa-Ogbia route.

“The buses you see plying the inter city routes including mine, were chattered by the politicians. The mobilisation I must admit, has been massive. My only concern is that there may be outbreak of violence in some communities. We pray the security agencies should live up to their promise of ensuring the safety of voters during and after the poll.”

A passenger, Ebi Adoko, said, “I am going home to exercise my franchise. I registered at Agbere in Sagbama council area so I need to leave today since there will be restriction of movement on Saturday.”

It was also a beehive of activities at the Swali and Yenagoa jetties where hundreds of commuters were boarding the available boats to travel to their communities in the hinterland of the state.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the state Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Mr. Ipigansi Ogoniba confirmed the flurry of movement on the waterways.

He said, “As we speak, we are still conveying INEC materials and personnel to their respective area of primary assignment in the hinterland of the state. Bayelsa is predominantly riverine and it has been a busy period for us. But the exercise has so far been peaceful.”