Nigeria needs Prof Ejeta for food security

“Ethiopian Scientist Gebisa receives National Medal of Science from US”.

— BBC News, Nairobi. October 25, 2023

By Dele Sobowale

It was late at night; and sleep refused to come despite trying all the tricks known to me. As usual, I got up; opened my set to read some news of our world. Bored by the Israel-Hamas War report and the final selection of a Speaker for the US House of Representatives, I went in search of news which would be positive and uplifting. Suddenly, there it was. The story of Professor Gebisa Ejeta, a plant geneticist, teaching at Purdue University, USA, who was born in a poor village in Ethiopia; had a difficult childhood; trekked miles shoeless to school everyday, without breakfast and who overcame all those mind-boggling obstacles to become the person who can save Africans from mass starvation in the future.

Professor Ejeta has won several awards in the US and internationally. But, he is not unique in that as an African. Professors Tam David West, A B C Njoku and Edward ‘B Attah were world class in their own fields of endeavour and highly regarded globally – even if pig-headed Nigerians failed to recognise our own giants in academia. Professor Ejeta is unique because, as a lifelong believer in “food first” as the basis of a good society, he has achieved what I strongly feel Africa needs right now to save millions of people from starvation and children from mental retardation.

According to the news report, written by Ameyu Etana & Gloria Amadi, “Ejeta is acclaimed as one of the world’s leading plant geneticists….He specialises in the study of sorghum, a popular source of food in Africa…In 2009, Mr Ejeta won the prestigious World Food Prize for developing a sorghum hybrid that is resistant to both drought and the parasitic weed Striga, which commonly invades farms in Africa.” The reporters added that “sorghum is the fifth most important cereal crop globally – after maize, wheat, rice and barley…It is the second most important cereal in Africa….”

As someone who has been involved in the cultivation of sorghum for a brewery in the mid-1980s; and rice in the late 1980s to early 1990s in Nasarawa and Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara states, I can state without fear that Nigeria’s national food policy has been mis-directed for decades. One Federal Government after another, has been prioritising self-sufficiency in rice and wheat while leaving sorghum untouched. Despite all the billions which went into the rice and wheat projects, Nigeria has failed to achieve self-sufficiency in the two cereals. The reason is not hard to discover. We lack competitive advantage in those commodities. By contrast, when Obasanjo turned our attention to cassava, we easily became the largest global producer. The same thing has happened to yams when we thought we wanted to become a global competitor. With FG support withdrawn, we have slipped back from contention for global leadership in cassava and yams.

Unfortunately for us, we never even tried to achieve large production of sorghum except for the General Buhari years – 1984 t0 1985 – when the military junta made it mandatory for food and beverage processors wanting foreign exchange to go and plant what they imported. All the breweries in Nigeria, at the time, went for sorghum as a substitute for imported malted barley. The largest breweries acquired farms; sent some of their staff abroad to learn how to substitute malted sorghum for barley and there was even plan to establish sorghum malting plants in Nigeria.

Nigerian Breweries, GUINNESS, North Brewery and Standard Brewery were well on the way – not only to establish sorghum based beer and stout, but, to develop several products based on the cereal. I can speak for the plan at North Brewery, because, as the Corporate Planning Manager, it was my responsibility to develop products and brands using sorghum as the basic raw material. By 1986, we had 24 products in view – all waiting for sorghum. From corporate espionage, I was aware that NBL and GUINNESS were also working on several products. Given about fifteen breweries, at the time, only God knows how far Nigeria could have gone with sorghum and how many trillions of dollars we could have saved by successfully transiting from malted barley to sorghum permanently. But, in 1987, the policy changed; and malted barley was once again allowed into the country without limit.

Two major problems inhibiting productivity were: drought and pests – especially Striga. In the 1980s, the yields were very low on account of the two; making cost per ton uncompetitive compared to imported barley. I think that was one of the reasons for the policy change. It was obvious that breweries could not adopt sorghum and survive. Millions of jobs were at stake.

Hope renewed on Sorghum

“You bring back hope to despairing minds; add spirit and strength to the poor.

Horace,

To be honest, I was already giving up hope with regard to the efforts being made to achieve food security in Nigeria. The failure of the Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, after eight years of the Buhari government left me wondering if there is ever a way out for our dear country. I strongly believe that more than half of our problems will be solved if we can banish hunger; if every child can have a breakfast before going to school. And, as somebody who has been involved in cultivation of the two crops, I know that it is easier to grow sorghum than rice; because, sorghum can be grown virtually anywhere. Rice and wheat meanwhile require certain conditions for maximum yield. But, now that the obstacles to sorghum cultivation have been removed, we can move quickly to vastly increase the supply of that crop and thereby reduce the demand pressure on rice and wheat. Ultimately, this should help in putting the brakes on food inflation in the medium term – defined as three to five years. Right now, food prices are riding on an upward moving escalator with no terminal floor in sight.

That is dangerous for all of us – governments and people alike.

Way forward

We should swallow our pride as the giant of Africa and contact Professor Ejeta to find out how we can lay our hands on a few bags of the hybrid sorghum and start a pilot programme for its cultivation in all the six zones of Nigeria. I assume that, like all new ventures, we cannot expect maximum yields from the start. But, if the hybrid lives up to its reputation, we should observe that it thrives better than whatever we are planting at the moment. From there, we can scale up to planting it in larger farms. All things going as planned, we should actually end more with a greater tonnage of sorghum than rice and wheat per hectare.

Granted, that will mean we have to discard our addiction to rice and wheat products. But, it will also mean that more people will be fed.

There is another dividend to collect from the switch from rice to sorghum. The cereal is more nourishing than rice; packs a lot of energy and can last a lot longer in the belly than rice — which actually is almost empty of any food value.

Whatever else we do, or don’t do, I urge we contact Ejeta. We need him; he doesn’t need us.