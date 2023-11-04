Newcastle United vs Arsenal preview

It’s Newcastle United vs Arsenal. Arsenal is putting their 10-game unbeaten run at the start of the season on the line when they head to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United. Their opponents are buoyed after winning 3-0 at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Traditionally, trips to St James’ Park have been incredibly fruitful for Arsenal, who have won on eight of the last 10 visits. And only the Red Devils have won more Premier League away games against Newcastle than Arsenal’s 13.

The last of their successes came back in April. But that is just one of three occasions that Eddie Howe’s team have tasted defeat on home soil in the league since the start of last season. After a tough start, the Magpies have found their groove again. They have won each of their last three on their own patch without conceding.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: A strong opponent

After an incredible campaign saw them finish fourth last term, the Magpies have created more memories already this season. They dumped both Manchester sides out of the Carabao Cup. They hammered Sheffield United and Aston Villa 8-0 and 5-1 respectively. And then thrashed Paris St Germain 4-1 on a historic evening in the Champions League.

That all came after a poor start that saw them lose three of their opening four games. But domestically they have since remained undefeated in their next eight.

They’ve already bagged 26 Premier League goals in 10 games. They also boast the best shot conversion rate (18.6 percent) and the second-highest expected goals total (22.1).

Having been drawn in a group of death in Europe, they have put up a great fight. They drew with AC Milan in the San Siro and stunned PSG. But a 1-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund has put extra emphasis on Tuesday’s return game in Germany.

So Newcastle United vs Arsenal today at 5:30 p.m., Nigerian time. Arsenal.com