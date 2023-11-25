NAHCON inaugurates committee to review guidelines on National Medical Team

The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, received the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Mrs (Hajiya) AminaJMohammed on a courtesy visit to the Hajj House, in Abuja recently.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in a bid to promote transparency and reposition the activities of the National Medical Team has inaugurated a 15-member Committee to review the operation of the team for 2024 Hajj.

Speaking during the event held at the Boardroom of the Hajj House in Abuja, the Ag. Chairman/ CEO of the Commission, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, said that some of the processes and procedures have become archaic and obsolete.

“The National Medical Team is so important in the performance of Hajj activities. It is fairly disturbing that some of its process and procedure need to be tinkered with, if we must achieve better results. We need to inject new ideas in the way it works as some of its process and procedure have become archaic and obsolete”.

“As with all human endeavor, the team have faced overwhelming challenges. Therefore, we need to think outside the box and explore other ways. Through adventurous, but it is the only way we can reposition their activities.”

The Chairman/CEO who expressed trust and confidence in the Committee members, advised them to be flexible and follow the extant regulations/guidelines.

“In tinkering with the guidelines, please take cognizance of the extant rules so that we can achieve maximum results. With your expertise, background and disposition; and having proven yourself in the past, so much is expected from you and I believe you won’t fail us” he said.

In response, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa expressed delight on their appointments and assured that the team would come up with robust, comprehensive and simple guidelines that will ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are served satisfactorily.

The Committee which has two weeks to submit its recommendations is to evaluate the effectiveness and identify the shortcomings in the current National Medical Team Guidelines ; to analyze and assess the roles relevant Stakeholders in Nigeria and their key contributions in the context of National Medical Team operations among others as part of its Terms of Reference.