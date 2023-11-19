My new relationship with God – Damilola Adegbite

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Damilola would describe herself as an actor, an author and a philanthropist, and most recently added another title of a certified health coach. She seems to be on a mission to continually upgrade herself. And to the total amazement of her fans, it appeals that the gorgeous diva is bent on doing a service in the house of God.

Damilola revealed through a post on her Instagram page that she has found God and has begun a fresh journey in life.

Hear her : “About a year ago, I took this life-changing step. Prior to this, I dedicated some months to consciously spending more time with God. I studied the word, fasted, prayed and bonded with him like never before. I can say without a doubt, that it was one of the happiest, most peaceful and most productive phases of my life.”

Damilola says God shows up in the darkest times when all hopes seem to have been lost. She advises people to put their trust in God and allow Him in all matters, including those of romantic nature.

She says, “If you have tried everything within your power to enjoy your life, to be happy, to be productive, to have good relationships with people, but nothing seems to be working. If you are frustrated and tired of being disappointed by men or by your circumstances and you have no more strength left, I would like to, with love, invite you to turn your attention to God. He loves and cares about you more than your brain could ever comprehend. The God who created the heavens and the earth and everything in it, craves to be a part of your life. Let him in and see.

“The goal is not perfection. He knew we could never do it by our strength. That’s why he sent his son to die for us. Start with a few minutes everyday spending time with God,”