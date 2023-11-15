“My father-in-law, Femi Otedola doesn’t own private jet – Mr Eazi reveals

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, says his father-in-law, Femi Otedola, doesn’t own a private jet, contrary to the beliefs of many.

The ‘Evil Genius’, during a chat with Naija FM, while answering questions from one of the hosts, stated that despite his frequent travels, he uses a commercial plane and seldom flies in a private jet if he’s going for a big show.

His words: “Most time I dey use commercial flight, but e get sometimes once-once I go just fly private jet, like if I dey go collect big money, wey I go fit afford the private jet; no, no be say I get my own.”

When asked if his father-in-law owns one as one of the richest persons on the continent, Mr Eazi said

“My father-in-law self no get private jet.”

Speaking earlier, he stated that his wedding with Temi Otedola was not a secret, adding that the video of ‘Legalise’ a song off his recent album, is proof.