My wedding with Otedola’s daughter, Temi wasn’t secret – Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has denied reports that his marriage to actress and fashion blogger, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola was a secret.

According to him, the video of his song ‘Legalise’ is enough proof of his wedding not being a secret.

Mr Eazi disclosed this in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos.

The singer said, “Who told you it was a secret wedding? Go and watch the video of my song ‘Legalise’ you will get the answer to your question. We shot the video in Venice.

“If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes. Go and watch the video and you will see everything clearly. It’s just like what painters do, whenever you see their work you will see the message they’re trying to convey. That’s how it’s with us musicians too.”