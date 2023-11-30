‘Misleading everyone’, Oladips calls out Qdot, others for chasing clout with ‘his death’

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has debunked claims that he faked his death while also slamming his colleague, Qdot for announcing that he is still alive.

Oladips accused Qdot of chasing clout by announcing that he was still alive at a time his family was unsure of his status.

The singer also accused some social media influencers of pushing agendas to end his career all because of ‘likes’ and ‘comments’.

He said the speculations that he pulled a death hoax to promote his new album, ‘Superhero Adugbo,’ is false as he was indeed going through some serious challenges.

Oladips’ management had announced in a statement released via his Instagram page on November 15, 2023, that the rapper died on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

However, some of his associates, including rapper Qdot revealed on social media that Oladips was very much alive.

Some days later, Oladips came forward with video evidence to prove he is alive and well which gave rise to rumours that he faked his death to promote his new album.

He wrote in one the posts on his Instastory, “I know there is cruise. There is clout. And then there is truth! Qdot, the reason why you posted ‘My gee is alive’ at a time my family was unsure of my situation is so appalling and uncalled for.

“I dey where I dey struggle with my life, you dey post ‘My gee is alive.’ Unnecessarily misleading everyone. Made it look like me and you just had a conversation.

“Bro, I went through it and anything could have happened. The last me and you had any conversation was January 2, 2022. I get proof and I will soon tell the story in full! Cos why una dey always do like this for this industry tori olorun?” Oladips wrote.

