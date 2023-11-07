LNG: Train-7 hits 52%, engages 8,300 persons

By Udeme Akpan

The ongoing construction of the $5 billion Train-7 project being undertaken by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) at Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State has reached 52 per cent and currently engages 8,300 Nigerians of diverse skill sets.

These facts emerged on Friday as the Management of the Nigeria LNG Limited led by the Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila held an engagement session with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi KesiyeWabote at the gas company’s operational base at Finima, Bonny Island.

The high-level engagement was part of the three-day Nigerian Content Stakeholders Retreat. The forum provided a platform for the two oil and gas industry leaders to sign an agreement on the Oil and Gas E-Market Place.

The agreement will see the roll out of tender opportunities from the Nigeria LNG Ltd on the EMarketelectronic platform, thereby implementing a key provision of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

Section 106 of the NOGICD Act defines the “Oil and Gas E-Market Place” as a virtual platform for buyers and sellers of goods and services in the oil and gas industry that allows for speedy and transparent transactions.

”Mshelbila, commented that the relationship between his organization and the NCDMB has been conscientiously nurtured over the years, with both parties striving ceaselessly to fulfil statutory obligations.

‘We recognise the role of the regulator and are happy you recognise that of the operator and the need for regular engagement”

He acknowledged the crucial role played by the Board in the takeoffof the Train-7project and assured of the company’s resolve to stretch its local content practice beyond mere compliance with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

He said the company was committed to engaging initiatives that would boost in-country productivity and economic diversification.

“We cannot have a better Nigeria unless we develop the capacities of Nigerians,” he stated, adding that the vision of his company is to be “a globally competitive LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria.”