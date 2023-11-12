Kogi guber: TAF-Africa lauds INEC for peaceful conduct, participation of PWDs

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

TAF Africa, an International INGO, on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives for conducting a credible and peaceful Governorship Election in Kogi.

TAF Africa’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Jake Epelle, gave the commendation during a news conference in Lokoja on Saturday.

Estelle, who was represented by Me Uche Enyioha, said that the Organisation’s observers across Kogi reported that 80% of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were allowed to exercise their priority voting rights during the poll.

“TAF Africa is also impressed that even in Imo, 75 per cent of them participated while Bayelsa State recorded 67 per cent participation.

“All these feat was largely due to the Assistive tools such as braille ballot guide, EC30E PWD Posters, and Magnifying Glass reportedly deployed in 77 per cent of the 30 polling units we deployed observers in Kogi.

“They (tools) were deployed at 67% in Bayelsa, while in Imo state, assistive tools were deployed at a percentage of 55 out of the 30 polling units.

“So far, no polling unit with registered persons with disabilities has reported any major case of violence in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

“On this premise, TAF Africa wishes to appeal to political parties and their supporters to stick to their commitment to a peaceful election and work to prevent their supporters from engaging in violence, ” he said.

The CEO also commended the PWD communities for their show of strength and commitment toward the election, despite the incidences that occurred during the Feb. 25 and March 18 general elections.

“It is necessary to mention that TAF Africa’s initial findings are based on reports from 90 sampled polling units with registered persons with disabilities across the three off-cycle states and analyzed at 1:00 p.m. Saturday

“TAF Africa will continue to observe the conduct of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections as it affects the participation of persons with disabilities across Nigeria.

Estelle, however, called on security agencies, INEC, stakeholders, political parties, and their ardent supporters to work together to ensure that the election was free, credible and peaceful to foster development. (NAN)