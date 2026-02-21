FCT Council Elections: Wike lauds peaceful conduct, voters turnout in satellite towns

By Idowu Bankole

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has commended the peaceful conduct of today’s Chairmanship and Councilorship elections in the six FCT Area Councils.

The Minister, who came out to personally monitor the election today, also expressed satisfaction with the general turn out of residents, saying, “although voters’ turnout was low in the city centre, the large number of residents in the satellite towns who came out to vote for candidates of their choice is very impressive.

“We thank God that everywhere is peaceful. The problem we have is low voter turnout, particularly, in the cities, and that has always been the case. But going round some of the satellite towns, you can see that its quite impressive.

“Coming to this polling unit (Ketti Primary school), you can see the massive turn out here, as with other polling units in other satellite towns we went. It is unfortunate that in the city, there is very low turnout. It is always the case.

“What’s important is that the election is peaceful, no violence, no snatching of ballot papers and ballot boxes.”

He commended the security agencies in the FCT and Independence National Electoral Commission for a job well done.

Speaking on the deployment of the BVAS, Wike said: First of all, they just started counting votes. It is only when the votes are counted that we talk about it (the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS) but from what is going on here, they are saying everything is moving on well in terms of using the BVAS. So, we commend INEC for what we have seen so far”.

Reacting to criticism by the Senator Representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, on the ban on movement during the election, the Minister stressed that he never imposed any ban but rather got approval from the President for the restriction of movement.

He said, “I never imposed curfew. If you heard my statement, I said, with the approval of Mr. President. With the approval of Mr. President, I said from 8pm to 6pm today, there will be restriction of movement. And this is not the first time movement is restricted during election.”

He advised the Senator to always take time to read and understand statements before criticizing.

The Minister also called on residents to be law abiding as they see the election process to its conclusion, urging them not to give room for disgruntled persons to derail the process.

Areas visited by the Minister included polling units in, Garki, Garki village, Karu, Karshi, Wasa Kabusa Sheritti and Ketti among others.