Kia Motors, Portland Gas sign partnership on CNG installation

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

KIA Motors and Portland Gas Nigeria Limited have signed an agreement, targeted at ensuring the installation of a Compressed Natural Gas, CNG system in all brands of KIA automobiles.

The installation, which has started will continue to be carried out at the newly-opened Portland Gas Green Pack in Ojota, Lagos.

Speaking at the opening of the facility in Lagos, the Managing Director of KIA Motors, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, said: “Today, we celebrate not just a new facility, but a shared commitment to a greener tomorrow. The Portland Gas Green Park in Lagos is set to play a key role in shaping the future of the energy and transportation landscape of the country beginning in Lagos.

“From CNG Generators to the Conversion Center, Autogas LPG, Electric Vehicle Charging System, Auto Conversion, and the Training Academy, this facility represents a comprehensive approach to alternative energy solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Portland Gas, focusing on integrating a secondary power system into Kia’s vehicles. This collaboration aims to make our vehicles hybrid through retrofitting CNG Kits—a significant step towards a greener, and cost effective automotive future.

“The CNG fitment process involves installing a secondary power system into existing ICE vehicles to make them hybrid. Once CNG retrofitment is done, you can drive your vehicle both on gasoline or CNG. Let me list a few benefits of CNG.”

Hathiramani, called for massive adoption of CNG, adding that the product has many benefits for individuals, households, businesses and the nation’s economy.

He stated: “Compressed Natural Gas is generally more cost-effective than traditional fuels. The conversion to CNG can lead to significant cost savings for vehicle owners and operators over time.

“By integrating CNG systems, we are reducing our reliance on traditional fuels, and helping to mitigate the impact of fuel price fluctuations.

“CNG combustion is cleaner, resulting in less wear and tear on the engine components. This can lead to a longer lifespan for vehicles, lowering maintenance costs and enhancing overall vehicle durability.

“CNG is known for being a cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel compared to traditional gasoline. It produces fewer emissions during combustion, contributing to improved air quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

“In partnership with Portland Gas, we plan to offer the conversion of the existing fleet of over 100,000 units of Kia vehicles to CNG, as well as millions of other vehicles on the road.”

According to him, “Dana Motors has been at the forefront of providing innovative automotive solutions to the Nigerian market since its inception. Since we started assembly operations in 2014, where we have an installed capacity of assembling 18,000 units annually, our commitment to local content and job creation has been unwavering. Together, we strive for excellence in providing top-notch products and services to our customers.

“This partnership with Portland Gas goes beyond conventional collaboration. It’s about reshaping the automotive industry and driving the adoption of cleaner technologies.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, of Portland Gas Limited, Folajimi Lai-Mohammed, said: “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony has marked the commencement of a journey that holds the promise of a greener, more sustainable future. The soil we turned today symbolizes not just the foundation of bricks and mortar but the foundation of our commitment to pioneering advancements in alternative energy solutions.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each one of you – our distinguished guests, partners, employees, and community members – for gracing this occasion. The success of Portland Gas is intricately woven with the threads of collaboration, teamwork, and shared dedication to environmental stewardship.

“As we embark on this transformative venture, let us carry the spirit of today’s celebration forward. Let this groundbreaking ceremony be a beacon of inspiration, motivating us to reach new heights in our pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, break new grounds, and lead the way towards a cleaner, healthier planet.”

Also speaking, the Chief Operations Officer, of Portland Gas Limited, Michelle Ejiofor, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion in the journey of Portland Gas as we come together to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of a project that embodies our commitment to sustainability and a greener future.

“This groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes not just the physical commencement of construction but the inception of a transformative initiative that will shape the landscape of alternative energy solutions.

“Portland Gas has long been dedicated to pioneering advancements in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and today’s ceremony is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices in the energy sector.

“The success of Portland Gas is a collaborative effort, and your presence here today reflects the shared commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“As we break ground on this project, let us collectively envision the positive impact it will have on our environment, economy, and the communities we serve.”

On his part, the Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed was represented by the Regional Coordinator of the South-West Region of NMDPRA; Engr. L. A. Cardoso commended Kia Motors and Portland Gas Nigeria Limited for the initiative.

He said: “The idea to set up a one-stop shop fusing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Electric Vehicle Charging services in one facility is a powerful testament to your unwavering commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship

“In a world grappling with the consequences of climate change, towing the path to cleaner energy sources is not merely a choice but a profound responsibility for every well-meaning establishment, as it also underscores the government’s resolve to reducing heavy carbon footprints, harmful emissions and mitigating the impact of traditional fossil fuels on our environment.

“Lagos, like many rapidly growing urban centres, faces the dual challenge of meeting the energy needs of a rapidly increasing population while safeguarding the environment. The setting of this facility in Ojota is very strategic as it is positioned to make these important cost-effective alternative fuels readily available for both domestic and industrial users in the nearby communities.

“From a regulatory standpoint, Portland Gas has obtained the necessary approvals and met the statutory milestones required to commence this project, and the Authority will continue to enable this project by providing the necessary technical support and ensuring that laws guiding the Midstream and Downstream sector are followed.”