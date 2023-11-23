Just in: ‘Late’ Nigerian rapper Oladips shares evidence he’s alive

Nigerian rapper Oladips, who was previously reported to have passed away by his management, has come forward with new evidence to prove that he is alive and well.

The confirmation was revealed in a recent Instagram story shared by Oladips.

In the video, captioned in Yoruba language “Orisha bi Iya Kosi” (There is no deity like a mother), he can be seen casually hanging out outside his house with an elderly woman, who is believed to be his grandmother.

Recall that close friends and associates of Oladips claimed he had passed away following a hospital emergency.

However, the obituary post on the singer’s Instagram page has since been deleted.

The news of his demise was shared by his management on Wednesday morning via the rapper’s official Instagram page.

The management wrote: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLA DIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) -Management,” the statement reads.

Fans and celebrities alike expressed sorrow and condolences in response to this shocking news, which went viral online.

The fact that the grieving took place soon after the untimely demise of another prominent individual, Mohbad, made it especially sad.