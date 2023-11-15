Just in: Nigerian rapper Oladips is dead

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips is dead.

The rapper’s management announced his death on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

The statement from the management reads: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka 0LADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen).- Management.”

Oladips’ death comes barely two months after the death of rapper Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.