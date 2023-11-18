It’s wild Suits is breaking streaming records 4 years after it ended – Meghan Markle 

Meghan Markle is excited that her former show, “Suits,” is breaking streaming records four years after it ended.

“Isn’t that wild?” the Duchess of Sussex told Variety on the carpet of its Power of Women event in Los Angeles Thursday night, according to a report in Page SIx.

Although she admitted to having “no idea” why its had a resurgence, she remembered filming the show with joy.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” she gushed.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

The USA Network series, in which Markle starred as paralegal Rachel Zane, set a streaming chart record last month for the most weeks at No. 1, surpassing “Ozark,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

It has also accrued more than 45 billion minutes of streaming time on Netflix and Peacock.

Markle, 42, was on the show between 2011 and 2018 and was written out before she married Prince Harry. She then became a senior member of—and exited—the British royal family.

Harry, 39, did not join his wife for her rare red carpet appearance this week.

However, she looked elegant in a $1,400 cream off-the-shoulder midi dress by Proenza Schouler.

She paired it with black pumps and a black clutch, plus hoop earrings ($98) and a chunky ring ($98) from Mejuri.

While on the carpet, Markle also spoke about what she thinks the future might bring for her and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Productions.

“[I want to make] things that make people feel—I was going to say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that—things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community,” she told Variety.

She further teased, “But we have so many exciting things on the slate.”

While Markle can’t quite say what she has up her sleeve, she has definitely been making moves in the entertainment industry over the last year.

She signed with top Hollywood agency WME in April, although not for acting.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships, & more,” NME said in a statement at the time.

Plus, she and Prince Harry are still committed to their lucrative deal with Netflix, where they already released the record-breaking series “Harry & Meghan” and “Heart of Invictus,” which follow the long road to Prince Harry’s 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.

In August, author Carley Fortune confirmed to the Independent that her bestselling romance novel “Meet Me at the Lake” will be adapted by Archewell Productions for a release on Netflix.

In June, though, the Sussexes’ Archewell Audio and Spotify went their separate ways after the couple produced just one season of her “Archetypes” podcast as part of a $20 million deal.

