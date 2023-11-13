Insecurity: We’ll collaborate with traditional rulers for dev, security – Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

President Bola Tinubu, weekend , said that his administration would continue to collaborate with traditional rulers in the country to ensure development and end insecurity.

Tinubu said this during the 70th birthday celebration of Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, held at the Diocese of Ondo (Anglican Communion) Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Ondo city.

Speaking through, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the President said that the collaboration became necessary for peace and tranquility to reign across the country.

He pleaded with them to continue to cooperate with his administration adding that the dividend of democracy would go round.

Tinubu said the last 17 years reign of Oba Koladejo, has been very peaceful.

“It is evident that 17 years on, your imperial majesty has filled that expansive office admirable, thus proving that the kingmaker of Ondo, obviously operating under divine inspiration, did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice of you as the next Osemawe in 2006.

“Today, no one needs to go too far to encounter the evidence of your impactful reign over the Ondo Ekimogun people. They are visible all over the community, and touch practically all aspects of human endeavor.

“I pray that the years ahead turn out to be much more remarkable, for you, your immediate family, and the good people of Ondo Kingdom, whom you have led so admirably, these past 17 years. May your reign continue to be fruitful and prosperous.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in his congratulatory message, said the Ondo monarch’s counsel to his administration has been found invaluable and development focused.

“It is our earnest prayer that your Majesty will continue to enjoy good health and divine wisdom in providing the much needed leadership for Ondo Kingdom and Ondo State in general.

“It is my great pleasure to join other numerous Nigerians in wishing your Majesty many more years of fruitful service to mankind.

Oba Kiladejo, who appreciated Tinubu for the honour by attending his 70th birthday and 17th anniversary on the throne, commended the president for appointing Tunji-Ojo as one of his ministers, who he described as an outstanding performer.

He disclosed that he really didn’t want to celebrate the birthday and the anniversary in a flamboyant manner, but his people insisted that they wanted to celebrate him.

The Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom also appreciated all his counterparts from different kingdoms, particularly in Yoruba Kingdom, including Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and several monarchs present.

He commended Senator Olorunimbe Mamora and many other dignitaries present for honouring him with their presence at the celebration.