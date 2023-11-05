In paradigm shift, Adeleke plans 45 major roads, 5 flyover bridges without loan

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has identified public infrastructure as a key driver of inclusive socio-economic growth and development which empirically catalyzes reducing inequalities.

For Mr. Governor, if done right, broad-based provision of public infrastructure like roads, bridges etc, can connect markets, and facilitate production and trade, while also creating multi-dimensional opportunities.

Other benefits are water and sanitation, schools and hospitals which improve people’s lives, skills, and health, supporting their income and gender equality; helping address urgent health care needs (for example, during epidemics); reducing pollution; and building resilience against climate change and natural disasters.

Thankfully, a glimpse of hope finally came as Adeleke vigorously engaged in ridding of leadership deficit and creating an enabling environment to foster sustainable development goals, food security, and human capital development, among other things in Osun.

The new kid in the bloc is also not encouraging infrastructural projects that will be poorly designed, or with large cost overruns, neither will he tolerate long construction delays which could yield poor social dividends for the citizenry.

Matching his words with action, the governor, on Friday, October 27, 2023, unveiled his laudable plan to build infrastructure worth N100 billion in the state. The infrastructure is set to provide 45 major roads, 345 healthcare centres, 5 flyover bridges, potable water and a street lighting network among others.

The governor boldly cited passion as the force behind his administration’s infrastructural development in Osun. These projects include the rehabilitation of Otan Ayegbaju-Iresi Road and Ede-Egbedi-Erin Osun Road. It also targets water projects across all 332 wards across the state.

Besides, the administration is conducting geophysical surveys across the political wards. Likewise, borehole drilling is taking place in all the selected areas of each ward as well as installation and supply of head tanks.

For the health sector, the Imole Medical and Surgical Outreach is set to be held every quarter of the year, in six of the state hospitals under the coordination and supervision of the Osun State Ministry of Health.

For his love for education and being the best legacy to bequeath to the younger generation, the governor equally marked for reconstruction Ede Muslim Grammar School (Ede Zone), Ifeoluwa C&S Grammar School, Ilesha (Ilesha Zone), Oranmiyan Memorial Grammar School, Ile-Ife (Ife Zone), NUD Grammar School, Oke Bailey, Osogbo (Osogbo Zone), Baptist Grammar School, Bowen Road, Iwo (Iwo Zone) and College High School, Ila Ikirun (Zone 7).

Mr. Governor is also set to carry out dualisation of the following roads: Old Garage Oke Fia-LAMECO Roundabout, Osogbo, Skoda Junction-Baptist High School Ede, Baptist High School-Oke Gaza, Ede, Oke Gada-Ido Osun-Ofatedo Road and Ilesha/Akure-Brewery-Palace-Ilesha. Also set for rehabilitation are Otan Ayegbaju-Iresi Road and Ede Egbedi-Erin Osun Road.

Adeleke’s administration is also constructing a 1.5km length of roads across thirty local government areas and one area office. It is also constructing the Oke Fia Roundabout, Osogbo; a flyover, underground tunnel at the stadium roundabout Osogbo; a flyover at May Fair Roundabout, Ile-Ife, and a flyover at Owode Market Ede. These interventions are also extended across the Osun River, Ede and Erinle Rivers also in Ede.

Adeleke’s words: “I have used the last 11 months to address the over 90 per cent infrastructural deficit our administration inherited.

“But more still needs to be done, hence the ambitious plan to launch this infrastructure plan that covers roads, health, water, and schools among others.

“By investing so much in infrastructure upgrades, we are laying the foundation for effective public-private partnership”.

In terms of finance, the governor said the infrastructure plan would be sponsored entirely by the state without procuring loans from any financial institution.

He added that his plan entailed complying with all procurement laws and due process while also ensuring that the local content part of the implementation was adequately satisfied.

Adeleke said: “Very importantly, our administration is ensuring localisation in the implementation process. Local content in terms of sourcing materials and workforce is key to transferring skills and economically empowering our people”.

