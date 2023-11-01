Impeachment: Ondo court fines dep gov over counsel’s absence

Aiyedatiwa

•As OSF tells Akeredolu’s aide to recant remarks

By Dayo Johnson

JUSTICE O. Akintan-Osadebay of an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, yesterday, awarded N200,000 against the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over the failure of his lawyer to appear in Court to argue the motion to stop his impeachment.

Aiyedatiwa had filed a motion in the court restraining the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola and the House of Assembly from proceeding with his impeachment pending the hearing and determination of the appeal he filed against the judgement delivered by the Court dismissing his case.

Justice Akintan-Osadebay dismissed the suit, AK/348/2023, filed by the deputy governor for constituting an abuse of judicial process, given the earlier suit which he had filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja over the same impeachment.

Following the dismissal of the case, the deputy governor filed a Notice of Appeal together with an application that the court should restrain the House of Assembly and the Chief Judge from proceeding with the impeachment, pending the hearing and determination of his Appeal.

At the resumption of the matter, the counsel to the House of Assembly and the Chief Judge were in Court, but the Deputy Governor’s counsel was absent.

Counsel to the State House of Assembly, Femi Emodamori, informed the Court that the motion for injunction was adjourned yesterday based on the agreement of both parties.

Emodamori therefore wondered why the counsel to Aiyedatiwa was absent and did not deem it fit to write the court over his absence.

Justice Akintan-Osadebay, in his response, ordered the deputy governor to pay N50,000 each to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji; the House of Assembly, the Clerk to the House, Benjamin Jaiyola; and the Chief Judge, who were sued as the 3rd to 6th respondents respectively in the motion.

He adjourned the hearing of the motion till November 7, 2023.

The presiding judge said the fine of N200,000 against Aiyedatiwa was for wasting the time of the Court and the other parties.

OSF wants Akeredolu’s aide to recant remarks

Meanwhile, a stakeholders’ group in Ondo State, yesterday, asked the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Mr Doyin Odebowale, to tender apologies over his unrestrained media attacks on the Deputy Governor.

In a communique in Akure, the Ondo Progressives Forum, OSF, lampooned Odebowale’s repeated castigation of the deputy governor smacked of disrespect and lack of decorum, “for reasons best known to him.”

OSF, in a statement by its acting Chairman and Organising Secretary, Messrs Femi Ogunleye and Tolulope Obadofin, said: “The actions and conduct of Doyin Odebowale, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, have raised serious concerns and have caused distress among the indigenes of Ondo State.

“It is essential to address these concerns and demand accountability from Odebowale for his behaviour. The people of Ondo State are requesting an apology letter to acknowledge the impact of his actions and restore faith in his responsibility as a public servant.

“Odebowale’s behaviour, particularly his derogatory remarks and actions, have caused significant distress among the people of Ondo State. As a Senior Special Adviser, he should recognise the importance of respectful engagement and understand that his role requires him to uphold the dignity and integrity of the office he serves.”