Ajaero playing partisan politics in Imo — Presidency

The Presidency has accused Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, of playing partisan politics in the Imo state governorship election slated for Saturday, November 11.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu made this allegation in a statement via his X handle on Thursday.

He stated, “Joe Ajaero, with the Labour governorship candidate, (are) playing partisan politics in Imo. And he claims he is fighting for all workers in the state. TUC surprisingly bought the lie.”

The presidential aide faulted the NLC president, dismissing his (Ajaero) claim of fighting for workers in the state.

Onanuga’s reaction comes on the heels of Ajaero’s meeting with the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achuonu.

According to Onanuga, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, bought Ajaero’s lies about fighting for workers.

Recall that leaders of NLC and TUC declared an immediate and total strike in Imo State from Tuesday over last week’s attack on AJaero, and other labour leaders.

They threatened that if their grievances were not attended to, a nationwide strike would begin on November 14.

They declared “the person of Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State … persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies.

“Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.

“Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri are hereby directed to stay at home.

Yesterday, Wednesday, November 8, travellers and airlines navigating through Imo State were stranded. This was because aviation unions initiated a complete withdrawal of workers at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri.