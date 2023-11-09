Photos: NLC, TUC protest, ground main entrance of Abuja Airport

NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their members have mobilized in a protest that grounded the main entrance of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Abuja.

The organised labour gathered at the airport around 8:58 a.m. on Thursday to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation sector to stop all flights to Owerri, the Imo state capital.

It was gathered that the protest is part of a series of actions that the two labour unions say they will zero in on Imo State, following the attack on the NLC President, Mister Joe Ajaero.

The NLC and TUC declared a nationwide strike, which will commence on Tuesday, November 14th, also because of the face-off with the Imo State Government.