IGP Egbetokun engages stakeholders in Owerri on security concerns

..Urges all Parties to Embrace Sustainable Peace for Secure Polls

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Thursday issued a stern warning to individuals and groups who may contemplate disrupting the elections in Imo state on November 11, noting that officers deployed have been charged to take decisive action against anyone found engaging in unlawful activities that undermine the integrity of the electoral process

The IGP also reiterated warnings against the use of VIP escorts, sirens, and illegal movements on election day.”

He gave the warnings when he convened a crucial meeting with political leaders and other relevant stakeholders at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri, to discuss vital election security-related matters.

The meeting encompassed issues related to police deployment, ensuring secured elections, and maintaining security for all citizens and served as a veritable platform for the IGP to assure stakeholders of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to creating a secure environment for all voters and participants in the electoral process.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said “The IGP emphasized that the officers deployed for electioneering processes have undergone rigorous training on election monitoring, guaranteeing robust security at polling units, and protecting the fundamental rights of all well-meaning members of the public as part of the NPF’s thrust in upholding democratic principles.

“The IGP urged all political parties to engage in constructive dialogue and embrace a peaceful atmosphere during the election period to foster a harmonious and peaceful environment for a credible and successful electoral process.

“The IGP underscored the importance of citizens having confidence in the NPF’s professionalism, impartiality and commitment to non-interference in the electoral process as the primary objective of the police is to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the elections.

“Stakeholders were assured that security for all citizens is a top priority and that police will work diligently to maintain peace and safeguard the electoral process from any disruptions”.

The Meeting had in attendance the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly; Chief Mike Okiro (IGP Rtd.); Chairmen of Eight Political Parties; Traditional Rulers led by His Royal Majesty Eze Dr EC Okeke, the Eze-Imo of Imo State; Imo State Resident Electoral Commission; religious leaders; Heads of Security Agencies in Imo State; members of the Civil Society; Youths and Student Groups.